Amazon to hire 100,000 for new seasonal jobs

FILE – The Amazon logo appears in Douai, northern France on April 16, 2020. With many independent bookstore owners facing the most dire financial crisis in their lifetimes, the American Booksellers Association has teamed with an award-winning advertising agency known for “culture hacking” to dramatize the threats of the pandemic and the growing dominance of Amazon.com. On Tuesday, the trade group launched the “Boxed Out” campaign, for which a handful of bookstores around the country will have windows boarded up and boxes piled up out front that resemble Amazon delivery containers. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

(NEXSTAR) — Amazon announced Tuesday that it’s creating an additional 100,000 seasonal jobs.

Last month, the retail giant said it was hiring 100,000 full- and part-time workers across the U.S. and Canada.

The company said the newest crop of positions will allow people to earn money during the holiday season, and many of the job locations will include bonus holiday incentives.

“With more than 12 million Americans out of work according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics these new seasonal roles in several locations across the US and Canada will complement its regular full- and part-time positions,” Amazon said in a statement. “Amazon offers jobs for people of all backgrounds and skill levels, and these 100,000 new, seasonal jobs offer opportunities for pay incentives, benefits, and a path to a longer-term career, or can simply provide extra income and flexibility during the holiday season.”

The retail giant also said it has promoted more than 35,000 employees in 2020, and 30,000 workers have participated in its Career Choice program, which is designed to help “upskill” people seeking a future in a “high-demand field” by offering courses on 20 career paths.

The company said half of the program’s participants are from underrepresented minority groups.

“Career Choice is one way we help people think big about their careers, and we offer training across a wide variety of skills needed for high-demand fields,” Darcie Henry, VP of Global HR for Amazon Operations, said in a statement.

The company said the new positions could lead to a more permanent opportunity.

“A job with Amazon can be the start of a future, long-term career inside or outside of the company,” the retailer said.

Anyone interested in applying can visit amazon.com/apply. The company said training will be provided and all facilities will adhere to strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.