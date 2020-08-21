American Airlines to suspend flights to 15 cities in October

(WSYR-TV) — American Airlines says it will suspend flights to 15 cities in October. Airlines have been warning that without more federal help, service to smaller airports will be cut.
Airlines received billions in federal aid at the beginning of the pandemic to maintain a minimum service level through the end of September.
American’s cuts would affect places like Lake Charles, Louisiana and Del Rio, Texas.
