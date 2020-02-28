Closings
Americans spent more than $95B on pets in 2019

National News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — If you ever get that nagging feeling you may be spending too much money on your pet, you could be right.

According to the American Pet Products Association, we spent more than $95 billion on our best friends last year.

Where did all the money go?

Nearly $37 billion went to food and treats. The next largest category was vet care and health related products, ranking in just over $29 billion.

