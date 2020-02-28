Americans spent more than $95B on pets in 2019

(WSYR-TV) — If you ever get that nagging feeling you may be spending too much money on your pet, you could be right.
According to the American Pet Products Association, we spent more than $95 billion on our best friends last year.
Where did all the money go?
Nearly $37 billion went to food and treats. The next largest category was vet care and health related products, ranking in just over $29 billion.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: 2/28/2020
- An update on the dog park being built at Heritage Park: Your Stories
- Plastic bag ban goes into effect this Sunday
- WATCH: Weakening lake effect heads toward Syracuse overnight
- House passes sweeping anti-vaping legislation
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App