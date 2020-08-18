Anheuser-Busch providing hand sanitizer in support of 2020 election

(WSYR-TV) — When heading to the polls this fall, some might see Anheuser-Busch made hand sanitizer being handed out.

The company best known for Budweiser and Bud Light beers is making a donation of hand sanitizer to polling stations nationwide for the 2020 election.

A huge amount of that sanitizer will be made at the Anheuser-Busch brewery near Baldwinsville along with several other locations.

They will make about eight million ounces of sanitizer to help keep voters sanitized at the polls.