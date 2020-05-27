Interactive Maps

AP-NORC poll: About half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine if they could, while many are unsure or would refuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — AP-NORC poll: About half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine if they could, while many are unsure or would refuse.

