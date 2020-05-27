AP-NORC poll: About half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine if they could, while many are unsure or would refuse National News Posted: May 27, 2020 / 01:34 AM EDT / Updated: May 27, 2020 / 01:34 AM EDT WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — AP-NORC poll: About half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine if they could, while many are unsure or would refuse.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App