AP-NORC poll: About half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine if they could, while many are unsure or would refuse

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — An effort to block Pacific Gas and Electric's path out of bankruptcy kicked off Wednesday's trial on the plan in bankruptcy court as critics of the utility questioned whether the overwhelming vote in favor of the plan by wildfire victims was tainted by conflicts of interest and shoddy counting.

PG&E’s plan won support last week in a landslide, with victims overwhelmingly backing PG&E’s $58 billion proposal to emerge from bankruptcy after a year-and-half.