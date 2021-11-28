AP Top 25: Michigan rises to No. 2; Oklahoma State up to 5th

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Michigan jumped to No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday and Oklahoma State joined the top five for the first time since 2015.

Georgia was a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the eighth consecutive week. For the fourth straight week, there is a different No. 2 team behind the Bulldogs.

Michigan has its highest ranking since it peaked at No 2. in 2016. The Wolverines moved up four spots after emphatically beating Ohio State on Saturday to break an eight-game losing streak in the rivalry.

Cincinnati moved up to No. 3, flip-flopping with Alabama at No. 4. The Crimson Tide slipped after beating Auburn in overtime.

Oklahoma State moved up two spots after beating Oklahoma for the first time since 2014. The Sooners fell three places to No. 13.

Notre Dame dropped a spot to No. 6 and Ohio State tumbled five spots to No. 7 a week after it peaked at second last week.

The week before the Buckeyes were No. 2, Alabama held that spot. The Tide had replaced Cincinnati the week before.

Mississippi, Baylor and Oregon rounded out the top 10.

POLL POINTS

The longest streak of weeks as unanimous No. 1 was Alabama’s run of nine in 2018.

There are two more polls left this season, after next week’s championship games and then after the College Football Playoff national title is decided on Jan. 10.

If Georgia can beat Alabama in the Southeastern Conference title game next weekend and make a run through the playoff, it could break Alabama’s record.

But something to keep in mind for the Bulldogs: Alabama’s run of unanimous No. 1 rankings ended in a national championship game loss to Clemson and the Crimson Tide finished No. 2.

IN

— No. 22 Clemson (9-3) is back in the Top 25 after falling out after the last weekend of September. The Tigers have climbed back, winning seven of their final eight games.

— No. 25 Kentucky (9-3) returns after routing rival Louisville on Saturday. The Wildcats had a run of five weeks in the rankings.

OUT

— Wisconsin dropped out after its seven-game winning streak was snapped by Minnesota.

— UTSA tumbled out of the rankings after its first loss of the season. The Roadrunners were thumped by North Texas on Saturday to end their unbeaten regular season, but they will still host the Conference USA title game next week.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC — 6 (Nos. 1, 4, 8, 23, 24, 25).

ACC — 4 (Nos. 17, 18, 21, 22).

Big Ten — 4 (Nos. 2, 7, 11, 15).

Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 5, 9, 13).

American — 2 (Nos. 3, 16).

Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 10, 14).

Mountain West — 1 (No. 19).

Sun Belt — 1 (No. 20).

Independents — 2 (Nos. 6, 12).

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Alabama, SEC championship.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 15 Iowa, Big Ten championship.

No. 3 Cincinnati vs. No. 16 Houston, American Athletic Conference championship.

No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor, Big 12 championship.

No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 14 Utah, Pac-12 championship.

No. 17 Pitt vs. No. 18 Wake Forest, ACC championship.

