Apple forced to have virtual presentation for launch event due to coronavirus pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Apple has unveiled some new products in a less flashy way this year.
The company held a virtual presentation to show off its new iPad and MacBook Air laptops.
Apple employees are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, so a typical launch event was not possible.
Apple sold 500,000 iPhones in China last month, which is more than 60 percent less than normal.
The new iPad Pro features a more powerful processor and liquid retina display.
The new MacBook Air has twice as much storage and performance power as the previous model.
