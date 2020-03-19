Apple forced to have virtual presentation for launch event due to coronavirus pandemic

FILE – In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store in New York. Apple’s new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer. Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Apple has unveiled some new products in a less flashy way this year.

The company held a virtual presentation to show off its new iPad and MacBook Air laptops.

Apple employees are working from home during the coronavirus outbreak, so a typical launch event was not possible.

Apple sold 500,000 iPhones in China last month, which is more than 60 percent less than normal.

The new iPad Pro features a more powerful processor and liquid retina display.

The new MacBook Air has twice as much storage and performance power as the previous model.

