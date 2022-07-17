GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — At least three people and the suspected shooter are dead in a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Indiana, police said Sunday evening.

Police said they received a call of shots fired inside the mall around 6 p.m.

The mall had a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday evening. Police said there was no ongoing threat.

Assistant Chief of Indianapolis Metro Police Chris Bailey initially said two people had been killed and “multiple other people” were being treated at local hospitals. Greenwood police later gave an update saying the death toll had climbed to include three people plus the unnamed shooter.

A “good Samaritan” killed the suspect, Greenwood police said.

The ages of the victims were also not immediately disclosed.

Multiple agencies and a SWAT team assisted in clearing the mall, according to the IMPD. Officers were going through the mall to make sure there weren’t anyone left inside that still needed help.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city and over the next few days, next few hours, we hope we’ll have more information to share with you,” Bailey told reporters on scene.

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.