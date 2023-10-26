BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person is dead and two others were taken to ECMC after a shooting happened Thursday morning on the I-190.

At least two of the victims appear to have been shot while inside a Buffalo Sewer Authority truck. As a result, the southbound lanes of I-190 have been shut down.

At least eight bullet holes were seen in the city vehicle, including shots that went through the front windshield and side window.

Regarding the surviving victims, one is in critical condition while the other is stable. It’s not clear whether or not the shooter was in the vehicle at the time. No other information on the shooter or the victims is known either.

In the hour before the southbound lanes were closed, more than two miles of congestion had been seen. Eventually, I-190 southbound was shut down from Exit 11 (Route 198) to Exit 8 (Niagara Street), with traffic being diverted off Exit 11.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says her administration has been in contact with local officials regarding the incident.

News 4 will provide more details when they’re available.