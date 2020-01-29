Atari to open gaming-friendly hotels

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — A vintage video game company wants to add hotel management to its business.

Atari is looking to open eight gaming-friendly hotels in the United States over the next few years.

The hotels will have spaces for virtual and augmented reality gaming and venues for eSports events.

Company officials said that parents will also be able to host kid-friendly events like video game slumber parties.

Construction of the first Atari hotel in Phoenix will start this fall, while other locations in cities like Las Vegas, Chicago and San Francisco will follow.

