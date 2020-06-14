Atlanta police officer fired after deadly officer involved shooting

ATLANTA (WSYR-TV) — A police officer was fired and the police chief in Atlanta stepped down on Saturday after a deadly officer involved shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations says 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks failed a sobriety test after he reportedly fell asleep in his car and was blocking a Wendy’s drive-thru Friday night.

When officers tried to arrest him, he allegedly resisted, and was able to grab an officer’s taser.

A video appears to show him running away with the police taser. At that point, one of the officers shot and killed Brooks after he appeared to aim the taser at them.

Late Saturday, attorneys for Brooks’ family said the officers didn’t have to use deadly force.

Early Sunday morning the Atlanta Police Department terminated one of the officers, Garret Rolfe, and placed the other officer on administrative leave. The Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down Saturday, after calls for her resignation came down from protestors as they demand police reform and racial justice.

