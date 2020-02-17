Attorney General Letitia James will not appeal decision on T-Mobile & Sprint merger

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she will not appeal after losing a case against the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.

New York joined 12 other states and the District of Columbia last June in a lawsuit to stop the merger, which is valued at $26 billion.

The states thought the merger would hurt consumers by reducing competition.

A U.S. District Court judge ruled against the states in February.

While New York State won’t appeal, California’s attorney general is still considering the options.

