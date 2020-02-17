Attorney General Letitia James will not appeal decision on T-Mobile & Sprint merger

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she will not appeal after losing a case against the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile.
New York joined 12 other states and the District of Columbia last June in a lawsuit to stop the merger, which is valued at $26 billion.
The states thought the merger would hurt consumers by reducing competition.
A U.S. District Court judge ruled against the states in February.
While New York State won’t appeal, California’s attorney general is still considering the options.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Advocates push eliminating ‘pink tax’ gender-based pricing
- 30 people facing charges after Anti-ICE protest in NYC
- Grand Rapids Olympian inks life story in Samoan tattoo
- Teachers union pushes for new taxes on the rich
- Nascentia Health cuts staff, restructures company
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App