Author Mary Higgins Clark dead at 92

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Publisher Simon & Schuster has announced that longtime suspense author Mary Higgins Clark has died.

Here first book – “Where are the Children” – was published in 1975.

She went on to publish 56 books, all of which would become bestsellers.

There are more than 100 million copies of her book currently in print in the United States.

Clark was 92-years-old.