Average price of gas increases in NY, US overall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the United States as a whole.
- New York average: $2.51 (up two cents)
- National average: $2.42 (up two cents)
One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York was $2.66. The national average was $2.48.
AAA says that although the national average price is only six cents different than it was one year ago, “local prices still have a larger disparity compared to last year.”
“Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping,” AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Here are a look at the local averages across upstate New York:
- Batavia – $2.39 (up one cent since last week)
- Buffalo – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
- Ithaca – $2.47 (no change since last week)
- Rochester – $2.46 (up one cent since last week)
- Rome – $2.53 (up two cents since last week)
- Syracuse – $2.43 (up one cent since last week)
- Watertown – $2.54 (up two cents since last week)
