Average price of gas increases in NY, US overall

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The average price of gas is up in both New York and the United States as a whole.

New York average: $2.51 (up two cents)

National average: $2.42 (up two cents)

One year ago, the average price for a gallon of gas in New York was $2.66. The national average was $2.48.

AAA says that although the national average price is only six cents different than it was one year ago, “local prices still have a larger disparity compared to last year.”

“Pump prices are increasing while gas demand is dropping,” AAA says, citing data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Here are a look at the local averages across upstate New York: