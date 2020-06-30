BBB: Employment scams on the rise

(WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam targeting those who are hunting for a new job.

Many victims will give out personal information that can be used for identity theft or sending money for training or equipment. Do not fall for this.

Always do background research on a job offer. Be wary of work-from-home, shipping or warehouse opportunities or secret shopper positions.

More than half of fake job offers will include flexibility with working from home. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

