(WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam targeting those who are hunting for a new job.
Many victims will give out personal information that can be used for identity theft or sending money for training or equipment. Do not fall for this.
Always do background research on a job offer. Be wary of work-from-home, shipping or warehouse opportunities or secret shopper positions.
More than half of fake job offers will include flexibility with working from home. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- SU men’s, women’s basketball season ticket and parking upgrades on temporary hold
- 150+ rounds fired, weapons discovered and more on suspect in Geneseo tractor-trailer shootout
- BBB: Employment scams on the rise
- Oneida County advises of possible COVID-19 public exposure
- Buffalo Police Lieutenant suspended following video of him swearing at woman
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App