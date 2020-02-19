BBB: Scammers using voice-cloning software

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The voicemail that you think was left by a loved one may not be them, according to the Better Business Bureau.
The BBB is warning that scammers can now use new voice-cloning software.
This technology mimics voices from audio samples. From there, scammers will create voicemail messages to convince you to send them money.
The nonprofit said the scam may hit businesses first, but they don’t expect it to stop there.
