BBB warns of being ghosted by tax preparers

(WSYR-TV) — We’re putting you on scam watch. The Better Business Bureau is warning Americans about “ghost tax preparers.” That’s when an uncertified individual does tax paperwork, which can lead to problems for taxpayers.
The ghost tax preparer does all the paperwork and math for the tax return, but ends up not signing the return. As a result, the taxes are considered self-filed by the taxpayer.
It may not seem like a big deal, and sometimes it isn’t, unless something is wrong with the tax return. Since the taxes are considered self-filed, the taxpayer is then liable for omissions and errors like underpayment and negligence.
