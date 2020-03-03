Bentley unveils new $2M car

(WSYR-TV) — Bentley has unveiled a vehicle that costs way more than most homes.

The Mulliner Bacalar is a roofless car with a $2 million price tag.

Its interior wood trim is 5,000 years old. The car has a 650-horsepower 12-cylinder engine and an eight-speed transmission.

The bacalar is intended to be Bentley’s first in a new life of very rare, highly customized cars.

Bentley only made 12 of the vehicles and they’re all already pre-sold.

