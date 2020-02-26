Better Business Bureau warns of political campaign scam

(WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that is targeting those who want to contribute to political campaigns.
The BBB said you get a robocall supposedly from a campaign asking you to give money, only it’s not an actual campaign but a scammer.
If you say yes, the call then transfers you to a live person who takes your credit card information.
That information can be used to steal your identity.
The BBB suggests screening your calls and staying away from unsolicited robocalls.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Rockford’s Ritzenhein eyes fourth Olympics
- Former doctor accused of killing wife in DeWitt home has murder trial pushed back
- Central New York family in quarantine test negative for coronavirus
- Movie being filmed in Buffalo had to bring in snow from another part of town
- Party shift in voter registration in Onondaga County, suburbs now favor Democrats
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App