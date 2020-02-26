Better Business Bureau warns of political campaign scam

(WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a scam that is targeting those who want to contribute to political campaigns.

The BBB said you get a robocall supposedly from a campaign asking you to give money, only it’s not an actual campaign but a scammer.

If you say yes, the call then transfers you to a live person who takes your credit card information.

That information can be used to steal your identity.

The BBB suggests screening your calls and staying away from unsolicited robocalls.

