Better Business Bureau warns of Tax Season scams

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is getting the word out about potential scams with Tax Identity Theft Awareness week.

For a con artist, people filing their taxes could be a chance to steal their return.

All a scammer needs is a person’s social security number.

The BBB also said that people need to be aware of IRS impostors. If someone calls you and demands money immediately, do not pay it.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9