UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The Better Business Bureau is getting the word out about potential scams with Tax Identity Theft Awareness week.
For a con artist, people filing their taxes could be a chance to steal their return.
All a scammer needs is a person’s social security number.
The BBB also said that people need to be aware of IRS impostors. If someone calls you and demands money immediately, do not pay it.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- What’s Going Around: Flu still at the top of the list
- Forever 21 sells off assets after declaring bankruptcy last year
- Better Business Bureau warns of Tax Season scams
- Rush Limbaugh reveals diagnosis of advanced lung cancer
- The Harlem Globetrotters Bring New Show To Syracuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App