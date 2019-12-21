Beware of fake baby products on Amazon and other e-commerce sites

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Be careful this holiday season as fake and dangerous baby products are turning up for sale on Amazon.

An investigation by CNN found there’s a car seat for sale designed to look like a Doona, a sought after brand of car seat that folds out into a stroller.

The Amazon listing even used some of Doona’s own promotional images and it’s about $200 cheaper than the real thing.

Two pediatricians say a child in the fraudulent seat would be at serious risk of head and neck injuries.

Doona said this is not just an Amazon problem. It’s been working with various e-commerce forms for two years now to take down counterfeit products.

