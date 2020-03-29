Beware of scams related to stimulus checks

(WSYR-TV) — New York Attorney General Letitia James issued an alert on Friday to warn New Yorkers about potential scams related to the coronavirus relief bill that was signed into law by President Trump on Friday.

According to Attorney General James, her office has received reports of scammers trying to steal personal and financial information by using the news that the federal government will send stimulus checks to people across the country as part of the economic relief efforts.

Attorney General James released the following tips for New Yorkers to protect themselves from these scams:

Never give your personal information or financial information out to someone unless you are absolutely sure who they are.



Be alert: scammers may use emails, texts, or websites that look like they are from the federal government. If someone claims to be from the government with a check for you, it may be a phishing scam that is illegally trying to obtain your bank account or other personal information.



If you are eligible for a payment, you will receive a payment directly from the IRS. Do not pay anyone who promises that they can expedite or obtain a payment or a loan for you. If you are eligible for relief, you will not need to make any up-front payment or pay any fee to receive a stimulus payment. You will not be charged any “processing fees.”



Never open attachments or links sent from anyone who claims to be from the government. Do not reply and delete the message right away.

According to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, most people will receive stimulus checks within three weeks.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, please contact the Office of the Attorney General and file a complaint.

