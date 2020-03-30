Beware of stimulus check scams

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — With those government-issued stimulus checks being sent in the coming weeks, the FBI and other government agencies are telling people to watch out for scams. They say scammers are already trying to steal your money by asking for personal or financial information, claiming to be from the government or law enforcement.
If you get a call, text, or email that seems suspicious, remember that the IRS already has your tax info, so don’t tell them anything.
As part of the federal response to COVID-19, Americans who meet certain income criteria can receive up to $1,200 per person. If you filed your taxes online, you could receive a direct deposit sooner.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Interactive Map: How many coronavirus tests have been conducted in my state?
- 87% of New Yorkers approve of Gov. Cuomo’s handling of COVID-19, Siena Poll finds
- Storm Team Academy: How does hail form?
- Tokyo Olympics will open in July 2021
- Cayuga Co. Sheriff’s Dept. employee tests positive for COVID-19
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App