Beware of stimulus check scams

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — With those government-issued stimulus checks being sent in the coming weeks, the FBI and other government agencies are telling people to watch out for scams. They say scammers are already trying to steal your money by asking for personal or financial information, claiming to be from the government or law enforcement.

If you get a call, text, or email that seems suspicious, remember that the IRS already has your tax info, so don’t tell them anything.

As part of the federal response to COVID-19, Americans who meet certain income criteria can receive up to $1,200 per person. If you filed your taxes online, you could receive a direct deposit sooner.