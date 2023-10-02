(KTLA) – Please do not be alarmed, remain calm.

For Beyhive members who have felt a bit melancholy since the end of the Renaissance World Tour, Beyonce has something significant in store.

Late Sunday night Queen Bey revealed “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce” presented by her own production company Parkwood Entertainment.

FILE – Beyonce performs at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio, Nov. 4, 2016. Beyoncé shined the brightest in a city full of Hollywood stars during the second night of her epic Renaissance Tour show on Saturday night, Sept 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

The global superstar announced the film moments after the curtain closed on her final tour show in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday night.

She posted a teaser trailer for the film on Instagram.

“Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply,” her caption read, a lyric from her song “All Up In Your Mind.”

The trailer begins with Beyonce dressed in a bright green ensemble backstage of the tour, throwing up the peace sign.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” her narration begins. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.”

Never-before-seen clips of the “Cuff It” singer with her family and backstage of the 39-city tour flash across the screen as she explains the inspiration behind the tour and the “Renaissance” album.

“Start over, start fresh, create the new. That’s what the Renaissance is about,” she continued. “At any point, they can close their eyes and be right there and take it with them.”

When she’s asked how she feels about this, she looks straight into the camera and says:” I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal.”

Fans have been waiting for a major announcement since late Saturday night/early Sunday morning when her various social media sites featured a countdown.

On Saturday, Variety revealed that the singer had a partnership with AMC theaters for a tour film, much like Taylor Swift revealed recently.

And yes, the outlet reports we will finally see those visuals.

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce” hits theaters in the United States, Canada and Mexico on Dec. 1. Tickets are on sale now here for AMC moviegoers as well as those for Cinemark, Regal, Cinepolis and Cineplex. Additional global cities will be announced at a later date.

According to AMC, the film will be shown on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, for a minimum of four weeks, with multiple showtimes programmed throughout the day.

“Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes will start at $22 plus tax; “Renaissance” will also be available in IMAX at AMC and Dolby Cinema at AMC, and other branded premium large format screens,” a news release for the announcement read.