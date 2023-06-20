(KTLA) — If you’re looking to “upgrade” your home, you can do so with some appliances formerly used by Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Eric Ramos, of Eric’s Architectural Salvage Los Angeles, told TMZ he’s selling items such as sconces, exterior lights and a large metal doorframe from a home the power couple rented.

Even a bidet, complete with gold-colored handles, is up for grabs for an asking price of $2,400.

The couple reportedly rented the Holmbly Hills mansion in 2015. The former owners reportedly sold the place after the “Crazy in Love” singers left. Ramos purchased the items in 2017 when the new owners wanted to renovate the home.