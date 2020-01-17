Bill could expand child care for parents enrolled in community colleges

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Federal lawmakers are now considering a bill that would expand access to child care for parents who are enrolled in community colleges.

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office revealed about 20 percent of students are parents and that they struggle to find affordable, quality child care.

About half of those parents leave school without a degree.

Under the bill, $9 billion would be made available to create child care programs at no cost to low-income parents at community colleges.

Advocates for the bill said that on-campus child care would provide options for students that traditional child care facilities could not, such as holding a child’s spot during intersession between semester.

On-campus child care could also help with unique schedules of parents who are working and going back to school simultaneously.

