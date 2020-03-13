Bill Gates says he is stepping down from Microsoft board

Closings
FILE – In this April 21, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates speaks in Washington. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday, March 13, 2020 he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy. Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Friday he is stepping down from the company’s board to focus on philanthropy.

Gates was Microsoft’s CEO until 2000 and since then has gradually scaled back his involvement in the company he started with Paul Allen in 1975.

He transitioned out of a day-to-day role in Microsoft in 2008 and served as chairman of the board until 2014.

The billionaire announced Friday that he’s leaving the Microsoft board entirely as well as his seat on the board of Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate headed by fellow billionaire Warren Buffett.

Gates said he plans to dedicate more time to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He will also remain a technology adviser to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and other company leaders.

