BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Dallas, Texas, issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who is accused of assaulting a pregnant woman Wednesday.

Police told Nexstar’s WIVB that around 11 a.m., Miller and the woman “got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim,” who suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

A television station in Dallas, Miller’s hometown, reported that the woman was Miller’s pregnant girlfriend. Under Texas law, assault against a pregnant person is a third-degree felony.

The Buffalo Bills said the team was made aware of an incident involving Miller on Thursday and is “in the process of gathering more information.” The Bills are currently on their bye week. They visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Dec. 10.

Miller, 34, was acquired by the Bills in 2022. He has appeared in eight games this season after rehabbing from a torn ACL.

The pass rusher is a two-time Super Bowl champion who made eight Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams before going to Buffalo. His 123.5 career sacks rank 19th all-time and are the most among all active players.

Miller was investigated for an alleged domestic incident in 2021 but was not charged.

In 2013, Miller was suspended from six games for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.