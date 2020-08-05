Biotech company Moderna prices potential coronavirus vaccine below $40 per dose

(WSYR-TV) — One of the companies working on a coronavirus vaccine, Moderna, said on Wednesday it’s on track to finish enrollment for a phase three study before October.

Moderna also said it plans to make the vaccine affordable, below $40 per dose for most customers.

This news comes as all drug companies are being closely watched to see what they plan to charge for COVID-19 treatments.

In June, biotech company Gilead Sciences revealed its drug would cost more than $500 per vial for people with private health insurance. Pfizer and BioNTech, two companies working together on a vaccine, have already priced their doses at $19.50, but in order for their vaccine to be successful, patients may need two doses.

Moderna is just one of several U.S. drug companies racing to come up with a successful vaccine.