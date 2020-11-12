BJ’s Wholesale Club giving away free Thanksgiving turkeys to club members

(WAVY) — BJ’s Wholesale Club announced Wednesday a plan to offer members a free turkey this year for Thanksgiving.
BJ’s members can get a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey through Nov. 25 with a coupon when they buy any four qualifying items while supplies last.
“Our Thanksgiving feasts may look different this year, but we’re helping our members make them just as memorable with free turkey and unbeatable savings on fresh food and groceries,” Michael Leary, senior vice president, GMM, perishables, grocery and beverages, said in a statement.
Some of the 150 items include:
- Cascade Platinum ActionPacs Dishwasher Detergent
- Several types of Pampers diapers
- Swiffer Floor Care
- Tide Power PODS Laundry Detergent
- Several kinds of Gillette razor blades
- Some packages of Charmin toilet paper
- Several Crest and Oral-B tooth care products
The offer is valid with curbside pickup, in-club pickup and same-day delivery.
