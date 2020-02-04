BlackBerry no longer selling phones come August

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The BlackBerry – or rather, new versions of the full keyboard smartphone – may be disappearing once again.
The electronics company that has been making the BlackBerry, TCL Communication, said it will stop selling them in August.
The company’s partnership with BlackBerry has ended and it no longer has the rights to design, make or sell the devices.
BlackBerry stopped making its own smartphones in 2016 and outsourced production to TCL for a fixed period.
It is unclear whether BlackBerry will partner with another company to continue selling the devices.
