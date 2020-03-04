BMW unveils new concept for electric Sedan

(WSYR-TV) — BMW has unveiled the concept for its new electric Sedan.

The i4 is expected to start production in 2021 and can go from zero to 60 in four seconds. It tops out at 124 miles per hour.

The car also showcases BMW’s new logo, which is two-dimensional and transparent.

Inside, there is a large dashboard unit that merges the information and control displays.

BMW officials said that its investing more than $223 million in its Munich plant to bring the i4 to life.

