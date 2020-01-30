Boeing reports 1st annual net revenue loss since 1997

Live Now
FILE – In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo a Boeing 777X airplane takes off on its first flight with the Olympic Mountains in the background at Paine Field in Everett, Wash. Boeing Co. reports financial results on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Boeing has reported its first annual net revenue loss in more than two decades.

This comes amid fallout from the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max planes.

The aerospace giant reported a net loss of $636 million for 2019.

The company hasn’t reported a yearly loss since 1997.

Deliveries of the 737 Max came to a half in March because of two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

