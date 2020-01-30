Boeing reports 1st annual net revenue loss since 1997

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Boeing has reported its first annual net revenue loss in more than two decades.
This comes amid fallout from the grounding of Boeing’s 737 Max planes.
The aerospace giant reported a net loss of $636 million for 2019.
The company hasn’t reported a yearly loss since 1997.
Deliveries of the 737 Max came to a half in March because of two crashes that killed a total of 346 people.
