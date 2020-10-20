Border between United States and Canada to remain closed

Signs Hang on the entrance way to Canada via the Rainbow Bridge on March 18, 2020, in Niagara Falls N.Y. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to close the U.S Canada border to non-essential travel in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, but trade will not be affected. (AP / Jeffrey T. Barnes)

(WSYR-TV) — The border between the United States and Canada will remain closed at least for another month.

The closure only affects non-essential travel.

The non-essential travel ban has been in effect since March. Members from both sides of New York’s Congressional Delegation have been working with the Canadian government to reopen to border.

They want critical trade between the nations to resume.

