Border between United States and Canada to remain closed

(WSYR-TV) — The border between the United States and Canada will remain closed at least for another month.
The closure only affects non-essential travel.
The non-essential travel ban has been in effect since March. Members from both sides of New York’s Congressional Delegation have been working with the Canadian government to reopen to border.
They want critical trade between the nations to resume.
