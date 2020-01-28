Breanna Stewart remembers Kobe Bryant

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — While the investigation continues into the crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, on Sunday, athletes who knew and loved him continue their outpouring of support and mourning.
Former Cicero-North Syracuse star Breanna Stewart is coming out of rehab for her Achilles injury with Team USA while facing her alma mater, UConn, on Monday night. Stewart made an early three and pulled down three rebounds, but said her return meant so much more in light of the loss of Bryant.
“It really puts things into perspective. In the grand scheme of things, my Achilles, it’s just a thing. I’m still alive, I’m still here. I’m not going to overlook that,” Stewart said.
Stewart says Bryant was one of the first to reach out to her after her injury and kept up with her throughout her rehab.
