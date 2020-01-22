Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.

The restaurant is betting with fans that this year’s Super Bowl will not go into overtime.

If it does, Buffalo Wild Wings will give free wings to everyone in the United States and Canada.

🚨 FREE WINGS AGAIN! 🚨



If San Francisco/Kansas City goes to overtime, everyone in America gets free wings. Details here: https://t.co/NjET0E2Yj1 pic.twitter.com/Agqkm9IQyD — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 21, 2020

According to the restaurant, Las Vegas sports betters believe there is a 10 percent chance that the game will go into overtime.

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2.

