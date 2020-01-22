Buffalo Wild Wings offering free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Buffalo Wild Wings is making a side bet with football fans ahead of the biggest game of the year.
The restaurant is betting with fans that this year’s Super Bowl will not go into overtime.
If it does, Buffalo Wild Wings will give free wings to everyone in the United States and Canada.
According to the restaurant, Las Vegas sports betters believe there is a 10 percent chance that the game will go into overtime.
The San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami on February 2.
