(CNN Newsource) — Burger King is testing a plant-based Croissan’wich at some locations.
After the fast-food chain’s meatless Impossible Whopper’s big success, the restaurant is now targeting the first meal of the day.
The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ has eggs and cheese on a croissant coupled with a plant-based sausage patty from Impossible Foods.
Burger King said the meatless menu options have been key in bringing in younger customers.
The ‘Impossible Croissan’wich’ is only available for a limited time. But if it does well, you can expect a nation-wide roll-out.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Join The Check It Challenge And Know Your Numbers
- Looking Back At The Impact Of Prohibition
- New York ranked 6th best state to raise a family
- Burger King testing plant-based breakfast sandwich
- Wegmans Miso-Marinated Salmon With Zucchini Mushroom Stirfry
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App