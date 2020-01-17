Busch Beer holding ‘Snow Day’ promotion

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Busch Beer wants to make the cold months go down a little smoother for people living in states prone to heavy snowfall.
The company is running a Snow Day promotion in which people living in select states will get $1 off for every inch of snow that falls in their state.
To qualify you must purchase select Busch products between now and March 20 and save your receipt.
The promotion is open to residents of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Michigan, Wisconsin and New York.
Rebates will be issued in the form of a prepaid gift card.
