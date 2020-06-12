Can COVID-19 blood plasma prevent coronavirus infections?

(WSYR-TV) — Scientists are now beginning a new study to tell if the blood plasma of COVID-19 survivors might help prevent infection in the first place.

Doctors are already using survivor plasma as a treatment for many hospitalized patients. The plasma harbors virus-fighting antibodies.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University are testing if giving that immune system boost to people newly exposed, but not yet sick, like health workers or nursing home residents, could help stave off illness.

