Cannabis sales surging in Colorado

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

COLORADO (WSYR-TV) — Data from Colorado’s Department of Revenue shows that pot shops have set a new annual sales record.

Pot shops set an annual record of $1.75 billion in 2019.

This also brought in more than $300 million in tax revenue.

This was a surprising surge, since the industry seemed to be going down last year.

A cannabis market research firm attributed part of the rebound to changes in consumer behavior.

People are getting more comfortable with buying weed products and integrating them into their shopping patterns.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9