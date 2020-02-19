Cannabis sales surging in Colorado

COLORADO (WSYR-TV) — Data from Colorado’s Department of Revenue shows that pot shops have set a new annual sales record.
Pot shops set an annual record of $1.75 billion in 2019.
This also brought in more than $300 million in tax revenue.
This was a surprising surge, since the industry seemed to be going down last year.
A cannabis market research firm attributed part of the rebound to changes in consumer behavior.
People are getting more comfortable with buying weed products and integrating them into their shopping patterns.
