Car drives off California cliff, search crews still looking for the driver

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA (WSYR-TV) — A car plunged off a California cliff, and the shocking moment was caught on camera.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office released a video of the incident taken Monday along Highway 1.
A dark SUV was speeding along the shoulder before it drove off of the cliff.
The SUV does not appear to even slow down in the video.
Search crews went looking for the car and the driver, but have only found tire tracks and car parts.
