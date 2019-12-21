Carnival Cruise ships collide in Mexico, one injured

COZUMEL, MEXICO (WSYR-TV) — A cruise ship was damaged on Friday when it hit another cruise ship while trying to dock in Cozumel, Mexico.

An eyewitness shot video of the incident as the Carnival Glory pulled into the port and hit the Carnival Legend, which was already docked in the port.

One passenger was injured.

Carnival Cruise Lines say the ships are still seaworthy, and both are expected to continue their itineraries as planned.

High winds reportedly contributed to the crash.

