(WSYR-TV) – Friday, June 24, celebrates the 24th annual Take Your Dog To Work Day created by Pet Sitters International (PSI). On a day to honor that special human-animal bond seems even more important this year, due to research on the positive impact dogs had on their owners during the pandemic.

PSI Founder and CEO, Patti Moran says this day has gown into a global phenomenon. She says, “We can’t wait to see the creative ways that companies will celebrate pets and promote their adoption this Take Your Dog To Work Day.”

PSI established Take Your Dog To Work Day in 1999 to give back to the pet community from which their members earn their living. The event was created to be a unique way to celebrate the great companions dogs make and encourage their adoptions from local shelters, rescue groups and humane societies.

For more information on Pet Sitters International, visit their website at http://petsit.com.