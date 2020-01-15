Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until end of January

National News
Posted: / Updated:

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Chick-fil-A has found a way to make their customers eat even more chicken, by giving away free nuggets until the end of January.

The restaurant said that in order for a customer to get a free eight-count nugget, they have to create an account on the Chick-fil-A mobile app.

If a costumer already has an account, Chick-fil-A said that they just need to sign in to the app to get the deal.

Chick-fil-A will have the offer open from now until Jan. 31.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected