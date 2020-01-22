Chinese state media says the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as new virus spreads more widely

National News
Posted: / Updated:

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as new virus spreads more widely.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected