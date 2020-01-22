Chinese state media says the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as new virus spreads more widely National News Posted: Jan 22, 2020 / 02:45 PM EST / Updated: Jan 22, 2020 / 02:45 PM EST BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media says the city of Wuhan is shutting down outbound flights and trains as new virus spreads more widely.
