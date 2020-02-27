Chipotle unveils new queso dip

(WSYR-TV) — Chipotle has unveiled the third version of its queso.

The fast, casual chain restaurant first added the melted cheese dip to its menu in 2017.

Customers complained that its texture was too gritty, so Chipotle released a revised version a few months later.

Now, the restaurant is launching a whole new recipe with a big visual difference: the new queso is white instead of yellow.

Queso Blanco is made of Monterey Jack and White cheeses and peppers.

The new queso will be available starting Thursday.

