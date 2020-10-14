Chris Collins starts sentence at Florida prison

(WIVB) – Former Congressman Chris Collins reported to a federal prison in Florida Tuesday to begin his sentence on insider trading charges.

Attorneys for the Clarence native had asked the judge to either postpone the start of his prison term or change his sentence to supervised release with home confinement. His legal team filed a document that says there’s an “unjustifiable risk that Collins will contract COVID-19 in prison, putting him at a higher risk for hospitalization and death.”

In a statement sent to News 4, Collins’s attorneys said the following:

“In the absence of a decision on his motion for an extension of the reporting date, Mr. Collins has reported as initially directed to FPC Pensacola. Although he is greatly concerned about the serious risks to his health from COVID-19, by reporting, he looks forward to putting this chapter behind him.”

Collins, who has asthma, is 70 years old