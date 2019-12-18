Coca-Cola Insiders Club memberships already sold out

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Coke has launched The Coca-Cola Insiders Club. The club gives members the chance to taste some of the 20-plus new drinks coming in 2020 without waiting for them to hit stores.

People could select from two payment options for a six-month membership.The first option charged $10 a month. The second was $50 prepaid, with one month free.

Coke was only offering 1,000 memberships that sold out in three hours, but there is still hope for those wanting a subscription.

The company says people can join the waiting list to be notified when more subscription spots open up.

