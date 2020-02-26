Colgate launches organic, vegan, gluten-free products

SAN FRANCISCO – DECEMBER 7: Packages of Colgate toothpaste are seen on display at Tower Market December 7, 2004 in San Francisco, California. Colgate-Palmolive Co. announced on December 7, 2004 that it would cut about 12 percent or 4,400 people as part of a four-year restructuring plan. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — Colgate unveiled a new line of organic, vegan and gluten-free products with no preservatives, artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors.

Colgate-Palmolive announced its Colgate Zero line this week.

It includes toothpaste, toothpaste specifically designed for children, as well as mouthwash and toothbrushes.

It may also help Colgate better compete with its largest competitor, Procter and Gamble, which makes Crest products.

P & G also owns Burt’s Bees Purely White and Native Toothpaste, which is a natural brand.