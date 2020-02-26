Colgate launches organic, vegan, gluten-free products

(WSYR-TV) — Colgate unveiled a new line of organic, vegan and gluten-free products with no preservatives, artificial flavors, sweeteners or colors.
Colgate-Palmolive announced its Colgate Zero line this week.
It includes toothpaste, toothpaste specifically designed for children, as well as mouthwash and toothbrushes.
It may also help Colgate better compete with its largest competitor, Procter and Gamble, which makes Crest products.
P & G also owns Burt’s Bees Purely White and Native Toothpaste, which is a natural brand.
