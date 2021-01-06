Congressman Tom Reed talks about what went on in Washington D.C. Wednesday afternoon

The Nexstar station in Rochester spoke to Congressman Tom Reed of the 23rd Congressional District of New York. You can watch his interview in its entirety here with WROC’s Adam Chodak.
